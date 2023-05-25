This Astrological Event In Your Mid-20s Signals Luck Is Coming Your Way

RyanJLane via Getty Images

Hitting your mid-twenties can be a rough time as it is. Some even have a quarter-life crisis, quitting jobs and going travelling, dumping that f***boy they’re dating or shaving their head.

Sometimes a big change can lead to the happiness of circumstances though. They say you have to go through bad times to see the beauty in the good. And astrology seems to think so, too, as around the age 24, you hit something known as your ‘Jupiter Return’.

What is a Jupiter Return?

Much like a Saturn Return, which usually hits around age 30 and can cause a lot of upheaval, a Jupiter Return is also a time of great transformation.

Every 12 years, Jupiter returns to the same exact same spot it was in when you were born, and you can expect it to return at ages 12, 24, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, and 96.

What Jupiter and its return means in astrology

As the planet that rules freedom, exploration, luck and prosperity, your Jupiter Return helps us look at ways we can expand and grow – much like the planet itself, being the largest in the solar system.

Jupiter energy asks you to embrace adventure and take risks, to stop reducing yourself and to take up space.

Jupiter is the natural ruler of the ninth house, which is connected to all things expansive: travel, philosophy and learning. Maybe you’ve been thinking of studying abroad? Your Jupiter Return is the perfect time to make that leap.

“A Jupiter return is a time that helps us to gain a deeper understanding about the nature of our faith, what we hold to be true, what we tend to overdo, and what we need to put in place in order to grow,” astrologer Channi Nicholas told Well+Good.

How to harness the energy of your Jupiter Return