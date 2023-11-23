This 'Burrito' Hack Can Slash Indoor Clothes Drying Times By Hours

Anastasiia Krivenok via Getty Images

There is nothing more miserable in winter than trying to get your clothes to dry indoors. Sure, we could crank the heating up but let’s be real, energy prices are set to increase in January.

We could just leave our clothes on our clothes airer or drying rack – but after day three of our beloved clothes just hanging there, they’re still damp and starting to smell awful.

However it turns out that there’s a seriously game-changing clothes drying hack out there that can slash your clothes’ drying time to just a couple of hours.

Enter the ‘burrito’ method.

Organisation expert Tor Rydder shared this method of drying as a travel hack on his very aptly name YouTube channel Organising TV.

Fortunately, all you need is a towel, your wet clothes and... the floor to try the method out for yourself.

He explains: “To do the burrito method, we place a newly washed T-shirt down on a towel. Then we start by folding the T-shirt over, like so.”

He then continues folding until the T-shirt is fully encased in the towel.

“Once we reach the top, we start stepping down on the towel,” he adds, pressing his knees into the towel ‘burrito’.

“The reason we do this is because the towel will absorb all of the water from the burrito. Once we unwrap it, it will be a lot drier,” he explains.

Rydder adds that you can also ‘wring out’ the ‘burrito’ if you’d rather not get on the ground. Once you have kneeled (or wrung out) your ‘burrito’, you can unroll the towel and retrieve your now much-drier T-shirt.

So now you can kiss goodbye to leaving your clothes hanging on the airer for days at a time as Rydder concludes that “I do find that this method will easily reduce drying time from overnight to a couple of hours.

“If you’re in a hotter climate, you can probably wear it out and it’ll dry on its own.”