When our US cousins remake a show that’s already been a huge success in the UK, the results can often be mixed. After all, for every hit like Dancing With The Stars (aka. Strictly Come Dancing), there’s a flop like Us & Them (aka. Gavin & Stacey). So, after the trailer for the American remake of BBC Three sitcom This Country debuted, it’s fair to say people had a lot of thoughts. The newly-renamed Welcome To Flatch follows cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet, the US counterparts of Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe, played by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper.

BBC/Fox Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe in BBC Three's This Country and their US counterparts Kelly and Shrub Mallet in Welcome To Flatch

Instead of being set in a small village in the Cotswolds, the American version takes place in midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of as many eccentric personalities as the UK location. Like Kerry, Kelly is also a football fan, seen wearing a Columbus Crew shirt, instead of Kerry’s famous Swindon Town strip. In the trailer, viewers also get a glimpse of American Pie star Seann William Scott (aka Stifler), who plays local vicar Father Joe. After a first glimpse, it’s fair to say opinion in split right down the middle on social media. In one camp, there are those who are doubtful about just how This Country’s unique and distinctly British humour will translate over the pond...

A remake of This Country????? It looks very cringe.... https://t.co/iyubelZGHY — Michelle Benson (@michelleRbenson) May 18, 2021

Another awful American remake of a British comedy on the horizon... Can’t wait for everybody to tell me “You have to wait until Season 16 for This Country USA get good but it dips a bit around Season 47 when they recast Kerry with Ross from Friends” https://t.co/rGPjO7jViV — Sam Michael (@SamJMichael) May 18, 2021

The US remake of This Country seems to be... as bad as expected https://t.co/aAtIxdOmG5 — Tabby Lamb (@TheTabbyLamb) May 17, 2021

Spend your daily hot take token on the trailer for the This Country remake instead https://t.co/YK76XkC7ar — Nick Walker (@nickw84) May 18, 2021

The US remake of This Country looks....differenthttps://t.co/9vSpQOWj5W — Lee Bacon (@Lee_B) May 18, 2021

The US remake of This Country looks brilliant and tastefully done — Chris Ashworth-Bennion (@ChrisBennion_) May 18, 2021

No, I was being ironic, it's horrible — Chris Ashworth-Bennion (@ChrisBennion_) May 18, 2021

America ruining This Country.



Don’t even try. — Chris Jenkins (@chrisjenko) May 17, 2021

People need to re-route their Shrek anger to this 👇 Another shoddy US remake that clearly looses everything about the original UK version that made it brilliant. https://t.co/xGIyqHvsOE — Kay Dekker (@kay_way) May 18, 2021

A lot of you are going to be very very upset. https://t.co/LsmbiHCle4 — Joel’s NEW ACCOUNT (@itsjoelstweets) May 18, 2021

Who decided to make an American version of This Country? I just want to talk.... https://t.co/e8HFGiYTsU — Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) May 18, 2021

On the other side though, there are plenty of people who think it might not be as bad as others are making out...

I think this kind of looks quite good... https://t.co/lNqVmsE3Rf — Tom Cotton (@TomSCotton) May 18, 2021

omg this looks fun!! https://t.co/rZHQFMI9xv — July Bones (@raerst) May 18, 2021

Omgggg this looks ABSURD and I’m in. https://t.co/JhEQPTsgIf — It’s Rachael. The extra a = Always Ready (@ReveriefitRae) May 18, 2021

This looks so good. Exactly my brand of comedy. https://t.co/inMZ9ftOVZ — 🎶 Kaija 🎶 (@mother_fickle) May 18, 2021