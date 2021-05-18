When our US cousins remake a show that’s already been a huge success in the UK, the results can often be mixed.
After all, for every hit like Dancing With The Stars (aka. Strictly Come Dancing), there’s a flop like Us & Them (aka. Gavin & Stacey).
So, after the trailer for the American remake of BBC Three sitcom This Country debuted, it’s fair to say people had a lot of thoughts.
The newly-renamed Welcome To Flatch follows cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet, the US counterparts of Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe, played by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper.
Instead of being set in a small village in the Cotswolds, the American version takes place in midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of as many eccentric personalities as the UK location.
Like Kerry, Kelly is also a football fan, seen wearing a Columbus Crew shirt, instead of Kerry’s famous Swindon Town strip.
In the trailer, viewers also get a glimpse of American Pie star Seann William Scott (aka Stifler), who plays local vicar Father Joe.
After a first glimpse, it’s fair to say opinion in split right down the middle on social media.
In one camp, there are those who are doubtful about just how This Country’s unique and distinctly British humour will translate over the pond...
On the other side though, there are plenty of people who think it might not be as bad as others are making out...
Newcomers Chelsea Holmes and Sam Straley take on the lead roles of Shrub and Kelly, while the show is written and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jenny Bicks, who previously served as a writer on Sex And The City.
Bridesmaids’ Paul Feig also serves as the show’s director and co-executive producer.
This Country originally ran on BBC Three between 2017 and 2020.
Welcome to Flatch is set to premiere in the US on Fox early next year.