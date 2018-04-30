This Girl Surprised Her Prom Date By Walking For First Time In Months

If this video of a teen surprising her prom date by walking for the first time in 10 months doesn’t make you well up, we don’t know what will.

In the clip, Morgan (@aeonianlife) can be seen standing in her hallway, waiting for her prom date to arrive at the door. When the front door opens, her date looks at her for a moment before realising that she’s standing up and walking unaided - something she hasn’t been able to do for 10 months.

He jumps back with surprise, before rushing forward to hug her.

Luckily for us, the tender moment was captured on camera and Morgan shared the clip on 28 April, the day after her prom, where it swiftly went viral receiving a staggering 11 million views.