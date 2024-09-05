This Hack To Slicing Cheese Is Unbelievably Simple

Unsplash

Listen, you may think you’ve perfected the art of slicing cheese. You may even break out your cheese-slicing technique at parties.

However, one TikTok creator and her dad have proved me, you and everyone else wrong with a nifty trick that will work on almost any kind of cheese.

Advertisement

Plus, chances are, you won’t need to buy anything new to try it out.

Theresa Hacking posted a video of her dad slicing cheese with the caption: “My dads new way of cutting cheese. Got all excited and couldn’t wait to make me a cheese butty.”

@theresahacking My dads new way of cutting cheese. Got all excited and couldn’t wait to make me a cheese butty 😂 ♬ original sound - Theresa Hacking

In the video, her dad expertly lies the cheese down flat — something I had never even considered before, somehow — and then proceeds to use a pizza cutter to create perfect slices.

Commenter Maimunah said: “This is actually so clever.”

Another TikTok user, Ash, explained that this is actually great for left-handed people, saying: “I need to try this. I’m a leftie and you want to see how bad my cheese slices are for a sandwich. You might as well whack the full pack of cheese between two slices of bread.”

Advertisement

Others pointed out that this is actually a more effective use of the common kitchen tool, as scissors are famously better for cutting pizza.

The only thing that Hacking’s dad got wrong was cutting directly onto the counter, which commenters were understandably outraged over.