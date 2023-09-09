This ‘Healthy’ Mental Health Trick Could Actually Be Harming You

If there’s one thing that’s spoken about a lot by mental health experts and advocates, it’s regulating emotions.
Whether we’re doing breathing exercises, reframing our thoughts or distracting ourselves from difficult emotions as they happen, we all want a little more control over our feelings and who can blame us?
When depressive and anxious symptoms kick in, it can be completely destabilising and taking back a little control is essential for getting through it.
However, according to one expert, some could actually be doing this a little too much and in turn, actually doing more damage to their mental health by doing so.
Speaking on her TIkTok account, psychotherapist Kristina Virro warns that people who tend to over-regulate their emotions are more prone to self-harm, and could even die by suicide adding that you’d have ‘no idea’ that the person was struggling.
Signs of over-regulating emotions
The psychotherapist urged people to check for these signs
- You snap into a persona that masks feelings and doesn’t show when you’re experiencing difficult emotions
- You never talk about your feelings, even when going through something emotionally very difficult
- You may feel lonely a lot of the time
- You may feel resentment towards others
Virro says that you recognise these within yourself, find a safe person to talk to, adding that a therapist may be the best option as they have a legal obligation to secrecy. Virro also recommends journaling as a release and says that any outlet, even one that doesn’t involve speaking, will be beneficial for you.
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.