This Is The Cheapest Day To Do Your Weekly Food Shop

The cost of living crisis is very real and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon. The state of the economy has forced Brits to make several lifestyle changes, including how much they spend on their weekly food shop.

We spend a lot of time and money on food, with the average Brits making over 200+ shopping trips to the supermarket each year and spending over £4200, according to Britsuperstore.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices have risen by 18.4% so it’s not surprising that 3 out of 4 people admit that the cost of food is a major concern for them. This is why money saving expert Richard Price wants to relieve Brits of their anxieties around food shopping by sharing the best days and times to do your weekly food shop.

“The best day of the week and time to do your weekly food shop to save money can vary depending on the store’s specific policies, promotions, and your location,” Price says.

But, he goes on to say that there are some general tips that can help you make smarter choices when food shopping.

Best days to do your food shopping & days to avoid.

Midweek (Wednesday or Thursday): Midweek days like Wednesday or Thursday can be good for shopping because many stores release new deals and discounts around this time.

Avoid Weekends (Saturday and Sunday): Weekends, especially Saturday, tend to be the busiest days for stores. The increased foot traffic can lead to longer checkout lines and a more hectic shopping experience. Additionally, some stores may not have restocked their shelves yet from the weekend rush, so the selection might not be as good.

Tuesday (for Weekly Specials): Some supermarkets have special deals and discounts that start on Tuesday. So, Tuesday could be a good day to find discounts on your favourite food items.

Monday (for Clearance Sales): Some stores mark down perishable items and products with short shelf lives on Mondays to sell them quickly after the weekend.

Best times

Early Morning: If you can be bothered to go early in the morning, you might find freshly discounted items from the previous day that the store is trying to sell quickly. Additionally perishable items like baked goods or produce might be marked down during this time.

Late Evening: Similar to early mornings, late evenings before the store closes can be an opportune time to find discounts on perishable items. Many stores mark down items nearing their expiration date to avoid waste.

Other helpful tips