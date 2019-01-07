This Is The Cheapest Day Of The Week To Book Your Flight

With Christmas over and months of cold, wet weather ahead, it’s no surprise many of us are wishing winter away by planning our next holiday.

If you’re counting down the days to January payday but desperate to book a holiday, you’ll be pleased to learn the cheapest day of the week to book a flight is Sunday – that’s one way to beat the Sunday blues. The most expensive day to book is Wednesday, with travellers saving an average 4 per cent by booking on a Sunday instead.

The findings, released by online flight comparison site Skyscanner, compared the average cost of adult economy return flights in 2018.