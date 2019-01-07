This Is The Cheapest Day Of The Week To Book Your Flight

With Christmas over and months of cold, wet weather ahead, it’s no surprise many of us are wishing winter away by planning our next holiday.
If you’re counting down the days to January payday but desperate to book a holiday, you’ll be pleased to learn the cheapest day of the week to book a flight is Sunday – that’s one way to beat the Sunday blues. The most expensive day to book is Wednesday, with travellers saving an average 4 per cent by booking on a Sunday instead.
The findings, released by online flight comparison site Skyscanner, compared the average cost of adult economy return flights in 2018.
The data also revealed Friday to be the cheapest day to fly from the UK, with Sunday being the most expensive. As with any good deal, however, there is a trade-off: Friday, although cheaper, is also the busiest time to fly, while Sundays are the quietest day to travel.
“January is the busiest month for flight bookings,” explained Lisa Tyndall, Senior Growth Manager at Skyscanner.
“Switching the flight departure date from a Sunday to a Friday could save travellers 21 per cent and travellers should also consider flying out of a different airport nearby to save money, for example a family of four could save over £500 by switching to a different departure airport that’s not much further away. For long-haul and short-haul flights, the report also identified that consumers can expect to save on average 11 per cent on flight prices.”
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.