THIS Is The Cheapest Month To Book A Holiday – And Yes, It Makes A Huge Difference

simonkr via Getty Images

Let’s be real – trying to book an affordable holiday against a backdrop of a cozzie livs crisis is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many of us are doing our research in order to try and bag a cheaper getaway in 2024 – and fortunately for wannabe jet-setters, Airbnb have tipped us off with the cheapest month to book one for.

As people continue to search for affordable accommodation options, Airbnb has advised that guests should consider making a booking in March when prices for 2024 stays may be lower.

Advertisement

For those who want to wait until later in the year to book, the holiday rentals company say that September and early October may give a wide range of options at affordable prices.

And trust and believe – us Brits are looking for budget friendly stays.

Data from Airbnb shows that in the first half of last year alone, there was an 18 per cent rise in Brits booking stays on Airbnb for less than £100 a night.

Knowing when to book a trip for? Check.

But how else can we save on our accommodation?

Trying out the “new” category

A great way to find affordable listings on the platform and save money this year is to try out the “New” category that showcases homes added to Airbnb within the past 10 weeks. When joining Airbnb, Hosts often set an attractive price to highlight their newly listed homes so you can find some real bargains.

Paying attention to special offers

Hosts can proactively offer discounts to guests based on when you choose to book. Some Hosts may offer lower prices to guests who book at the last minute or further in advance. Almost 6% of UK Hosts have an evergreen last minute discount on stays, with nearly 4% offering a discount for people booking well in advance of the stay. With Hosts offering discounted rates, it’s never too late to plan a budget-friendly getaway and never too early to plan ahead for a trip later this year!

Advertisement

Opting for a private room