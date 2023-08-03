This Is The Cheapest Time Of Day To Do Your Laundry

Yana Iskayeva via Getty Images

Doing your laundry is probably one of the easier household chores – pop your clothes into the washing machine, add some soap and you’re done. Despite it being such a simple task, it can cost you a pretty penny, especially during specific times of the day.

Brits are flushing money down the drain, as 85% of the nation admit to washing their laundry at the most expensive time of day (between 8:00 am - 10:00 pm), according to new research.

As the cost of living crisis continues to affect the nation cleaning and laundry experts Dr. Beckmann commissioned a nationwide survey to help the nation find the cheapest ways to wash their laundry.

Depending on your energy tariff, the time of day you wash your clothes can drastically affect the cost of running your washing machine.

If you’re using your washing your clothes between the hours of 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, you will rack up a pricey energy bill as this is one of the most expensive times of day to use the washing machine.

The average washing machine cycle uses 0.793 kWh, which means a single load of laundry will cost you around 35.6p at peak times, and just 11.7p during off-peak times.

Considering that a third of Brits wash their clothes three to four times a week, washing your clothes at peak times could cost you a lot of money.

Electricity suppliers usually increase their prices during peak times of the day when energy usage is at its highest. In the summer this is usually between 8:00am-10:00pm.

“With households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, a simple change like switching to the Magic Hour can make a real difference to your energy bills,” Dr. Beckmann spokesperson, Chloe Baker said.

Baker explains that the magic hour for doing your laundry is 7:00am to 8:00am.

“This Magic Hour provides you with enough time to fill and empty your washing machine before heading out to work or for the school run,” Baker adds.

Making sure your washing machine is cleaned and regularly serviced can also help reduce costs. Baker says: “In fact, we found almost one in five households never clean their washing machines, which can result in long-lasting damage.”