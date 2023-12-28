This Is The Secret To How Celebrities Get Through Airports Unnoticed

Alexander Spatari via Getty Images

Ever find yourself in an international airport, wondering why you haven’t seen a single celeb? It’s no secret that a lot of celebrities fly first class on commercial planes, but how come we never see them in the queue to board?

Well, it turns out that for the biggest stars in the world, there’s another secret way for them to travel through airports so that they aren’t confronted with fans.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen was asked in a now deleted tweet): “How the frick do most celebrities travel on planes? Are you ever just hustling through the airport trying to make it to your gate on time?”

It’s hard to imagine an A-Lister doing the same airport shuffle that we all do but with the strict regulations within airports, what else should we expect?

Well, it turns out that there’s a terminal a mile away from the airport that celebs pay membership for. They go through the same security that we do, though privately, and then they’re escorted to this terminal, before being driven to the plane in a car.

According to Women’s Health, Chrissy was likely referring to the Private Suite terminal at LAX which describes itself as being “far away from the traffic and bustle of the public terminal”.

Oh, how the other half live.

This terminal in particular offers, “a back door to your commercial aircraft, private TSA and Customs clearance, luxury spaces and white-glove service before and after your flight.”

Full membership for this service costs $4,850 for the year with an extra $3,550 for up to four travellers for private pick-up and drop-off to the suite though a membership that doesn’t include priority reservations or 30 night complimentary valet parking comes in at just (!) $1,250 for the year.

What are Private Suite terminals like?

Well, they are literally suites meaning that they come with bathrooms, minibars, a two-person daybed and a view of the runway.

Once the flight is boarding, a car will drive members to their plane, where the travellers will get priority boarding.

According to Women’s Health, “most other airports have private or VIP terminals as well, like Heathrow in London, the Jetex FBO Terminal in Dubai, and Schiphol VIP in Amsterdam.”