This Is The Surprising Secret Behind Making An Authentic Indian Curry At Home

Have you ever wondered why your curries at home don't taste like the ones from the takeaway? well I'm going to let you into the secret. Restaurants use a base gravy which adds an incredible amount of flavour to your curry. And here's how to make it at home. Curry Base Gravy (makes 5 portions) 50g ghee or oil 5 large onions sliced 4 carrots peeled and diced 1 large red pepper deseeded and diced 2 tbsp. garlic and ginger paste 1 heaped tbsp. garam masala 1 heaped tsp. turmeric 1 tsp. paprika 1 x 400g tin plum tomatoes 1 tbsp. tomato puree 500ml water Method: 1: Fry the onions, carrots, peppers in the ghee or oil, along with the garlic and ginger paste over low to medium heat for 20 minutes. Add in the spices, tomatoes and tomato purée, then add enough water to just cover the vegetables. Pop on the lid and simmer for 30 minutes. Leave to cool and then blend until smooth, using either a food processor or a stick blender. Portion into 300g amounts, then this will keep in the fridge for 3 to 4 days or three months in the freezer. Ready to use when you are next making a curry.