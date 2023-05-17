This Is What Gemma Collins Wants You To Know About Bladder Incontinence

David M. Benett via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Gemma Collins attends the Fat Tony x Opake launch event of Church Halls & Broken Biscuits at Quantus Gallery on April 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Quantus Gallery)

Bladder incontinence: it affects 50% of women, so it’s a pretty common problem, but as with most women’s issues, we rarely talk about it due to some considering it embarrassing.

Well, the GC is on a mission to change that, as she says we need to be speaking more openly about women’s bladder issues.

The Towie and Big Brother star, 42, shared that it’s a shame that women have to let it rule their life. “It’s a taboo subject”, she told the PA news agency.

“I was so surprised to find out how many women, just like me, are also experiencing bladder leaks.”

She says that she’s stopped doing things she loves, like riding a bike, exercising and dancing with friends all because of potential bladder leaks, which is really sad.

What exactly is bladder incontinence?

According to the NHS, the health condition can be caused by child birth, (due to, you know, a whole human being pressing on your bladder for nine months!), weak or damaged pelvic floor muscles, neurological conditions and more.

It can even be brought on from a particularly violent coughing or laughing fit due to stress and pressure on the muscles.

What can be done about it?

What’s the solution? Not doing strenuous exercises like power lifting or picking up heavy things around the house, and doctors also recommend pelvic floor exercises. After all, “A kegel a day keeps the doctor away!”

Collins has found pelvic floor exercises helpful and has been using incontinence pads for moments when she needs a bit more protection, so she can get back to being #iconic.

There’s a host of pelvic floor trainers you can buy that go inside you and you clench until the trainer tells you you can stop. This one by Kegel 8 is even said to get you leak-free within 12 weeks.

The tools are useful even if you aren’t dealing with incontinence; the muscles of the female pelvic floor play a big role in achieving orgasm. The more you know!

Women are also turning to women’s health physios for specific help and guidance after they’ve had a baby; sometimes referred to (somewhat cringely) as a ’Mummy MOT’.

It’s a post-natal check for new mums where your pelvic floor is assessed and you’re shown how to do a ‘proper’ pelvic floor exercise because it’s not always easy to know if you’re doing it right.

It’s said it can help improve stability, bladder, bowel and sexual function as mums recover after their pregnancy.