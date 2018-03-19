This Is What Visually-Impaired Paralympic Skier Menna Fitzpatrick Sees When She Competes

Adam Davy - PA Images via Getty Images Menna Fitzpatrick (right) with her guide Jennifer Kehoe (left).

Watching visually-impaired skier Menna Fitzpatrick hurtle towards gold at the Winter Paralympics on Sunday was already heart-in-mouth stuff, but her achievement is even more impressive when you gain an insight into how she sees the course. The athlete, 19, only has around 3% vision, meaning she has to place an enormous amount of trust in her guide, Jen Kehoe, as she navigates each event at speeds sometimes reaching 100km per hour. Now, Fitzpatrick has shown fans what it’s really like being a visually-impaired skier, by sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram designed to mimic her view.

A post shared by Menna Fitzpatrick + Toyota (@seelikemenna) on Mar 12, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe won gold in the women’s visually impaired slalom, adding to their already successful Pyeongchang Paralympics. The pair had already won two silvers and a bronze in South Korea and the videos detail how Kehoe communicates with Fitzpatrick via bluetooth headset. Kehoe can be heard giving Fitzpatrick instructions on what is coming up next on the course and telling her when to turn. Fitzpatrick will reply back detailing when she has completed a turn and give her guide instructions on whether to slow down or speed up.

A post shared by Menna Fitzpatrick + Toyota (@seelikemenna) on Feb 21, 2018 at 6:25pm PST