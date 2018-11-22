You might think putting that avocado brunch shot on your Instagram just shows you know how to have a good weekend, but scientists have found your grid actually says a lot more about your state of mind than you realise.

Looking at more than 25,000 Instagram posts by 180 students (that’s a lot of scrolling), a Korean research team focused on the use of colour versus black and white in correlation to people’s personalities – and found there was a distinct link between the two.

Writing in the Information Processing and Management journal, the researchers said those who had black and white photographs were more likely to be disagreeable, while those who have colourful photos were more agreeable.