This Is Why You Shouldn’t Brush Your Teeth In The Shower

twomeows via Getty Images

Our mornings are usually quite jam-packed – you spend the first hour of your day trying to get as much done as possible. That inevitably means rushing tasks like brushing your teeth.

Sometimes it feels like such a chore to brush your teeth that you end up cleaning your teeth in the shower. Might as well kill two birds with one stone right?

Advertisement

Although this might seem like the best option it might be the most hygienic one. Brushing your teeth in the shower may not necessarily be bad for your teeth, but it can lead to other issues.

Payal Bhalla, Lead Dentist and Clinical Director of Quest Dental shares some reasons why brushing your teeth in the shower might not be the best idea.

Why shouldn’t we brush our teeth in the shower?

Water temperature

Hot water in the shower can cause the bristles of your toothbrush to soften, which in turn can make it less effective when cleaning your teeth.

Bhalla says: “Furthermore, it is recommended by dental experts to use an electric toothbrush for a more thorough clean, and whilst most electric toothbrushes are waterproof, I wouldn’t recommend submerging them in water as it could damage the mechanism and bristles.”

Advertisement

Cross-contamination

Germs may transfer from other parts of your body when you share the same water source when brushing your teeth and cleaning your body, which could compromise your immune system and lead to unwanted illness.

“The showerhead can harbour bacteria, and when you brush your teeth under the showerhead, you may be exposing your toothbrush to those bacteria, again increasing your likelihood of illness,” she explains.

Sharing a shower with someone else can also increase the risk of cross-contamination: “Sharing a toothbrush or exposing your toothbrush to someone else’s bacteria can lead to the spread of germs.”

Slippery floor

“Water and toothpaste can make the shower floor slippery, which can increase the risk of falls and injuries.”

Can I leave my toothbrush in the shower?

Leaving your toothbrush in the shower can create an ideal environment for bacteria to grow. It can expose your toothbrush to bacteria that may be present in the shower.

Advertisement

Bhalla says: “Bacteria can build up on your toothbrush and potentially lead to oral health issues. Furthermore, If you share a shower with others, leaving your toothbrush in the shower can increase the risk of cross-contamination of germs.”

Your toothbrush can be exposed to chemicals used in your shower or body wash which can be harmful if ingested.

“It is recommended to store your toothbrush in a dry, clean place and away from potential sources of contamination, such as the toilet or sink,” Bhalla adds.

“Additionally, it’s best to replace your toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if the bristles become frayed or worn.”

But doesn’t brushing your teeth in the shower save water?

You may feel that brushing your teeth in the shower is saving water but in reality it’s not the most effective way to conserve water. You might actually end up using more water.

Advertisement

“For example, if you leave the water running while you brush your teeth, you may waste a significant amount of water.

“On the other hand, if you turn off the water while you brush your teeth in the shower, you may end up using less water than you would at the sink,” Bhalla explains.

“However, you would still be using the same amount of water to take your shower, which could offset any water savings from brushing your

teeth in the shower,” she adds.

Turning off the faucet while you brush at the sink is a more effective way to save water.

Bhalla says: “This simple habit can save a significant amount of water over time, and it doesn’t require any additional water usage from taking a shower. Additionally, fixing any leaks in your home can also help reduce water waste.”

What can I do whilst brushing my teeth in the morning to be more time effective?

Bhalla says “there are several things you can do while brushing your teeth in the morning to make the most of your time:

Advertisement