This List Of The Places Kids Can Eat Free During The Summer Holidays Is Going Viral

The summer holidays are almost here and this can be an expensive time for parents. And this year money might be even tighter, because we’re living through a cost of living crisis.
Prices of food, electricity and petrol are rising while childcare costs continue to be painfully high, so keeping kids entertained – and or even fed – during their six weeks off school may be a challenge.
“Prices are soaring while struggling families are cutting back or even turning to food banks,” Jonathan Ashworth, shadow secretary of state for work and pensions, said.
Food banks in the UK distributed over 2.1 million emergency food parcels to people in crisis – a year-on-year increase of 14% – between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022. Which may explain why this tweet is doing the rounds:
Middlesborough-based Twitter User Chris Pearson shared a list detailing the restaurants and cafes where kids can eat for free (or with discounts) during the summer holidays.
Though this information might be able to help some parents, a few users have found flaws with the deals. Several of the meals are only free with one paying adult and some families might struggle to meet the minimum spend.
If you’re a parent looking for further help on finances you can go to Citizen’s Advice for support. For the 2022-23 tax year, parents can claim £21.80 for their first child and an extra £14.45 a week for any additional children. Parents will be paid child benefit until their child turns 16, or until they turn 21 if they’re in an approved form of education or training.
Here are a few other organisations helping families: