Having hosted huge TV shows like The X Factor, This Morning and Big Brother’s Little Brother, we’d always thought we’d be able to spot Dermot O’Leary a mile off.
However, we definitely did a double take when the presenter shared an incredible throwback picture of himself from the 90s on Instagram.
The baby-faced star looked unrecognisable as he showed off a head full of curls as he posed with a friend in a snap he posted on Friday.
He shared a series of pictures from way back when to celebrate of BBC Radio 2′s 90s Day, writing: “In honour of that wonderful decade...this is me looking damn hunky.”
In other snaps, Dermot could also be seen with Holly Willoughby’s now-husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, with T4 co-presenter Margherita Taylor and with future Big Brother co-host Davina McCall in a wedding dress.
Dermot was not the only Radio 2 presenter throwing it back to the 90s on Instagram, with fellow presenters Zoe Ball, Sara Cox and Fearne Cotton also joining in the fun.
Listen back to content from across BBC Radio 2′s 90s Day on BBC Sounds now.