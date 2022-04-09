Having hosted huge TV shows like The X Factor, This Morning and Big Brother’s Little Brother, we’d always thought we’d be able to spot Dermot O’Leary a mile off.

However, we definitely did a double take when the presenter shared an incredible throwback picture of himself from the 90s on Instagram.

The baby-faced star looked unrecognisable as he showed off a head full of curls as he posed with a friend in a snap he posted on Friday.

He shared a series of pictures from way back when to celebrate of BBC Radio 2′s 90s Day, writing: “In honour of that wonderful decade...this is me looking damn hunky.”

In other snaps, Dermot could also be seen with Holly Willoughby’s now-husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, with T4 co-presenter Margherita Taylor and with future Big Brother co-host Davina McCall in a wedding dress.

Dermot was not the only Radio 2 presenter throwing it back to the 90s on Instagram, with fellow presenters Zoe Ball, Sara Cox and Fearne Cotton also joining in the fun.

