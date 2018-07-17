Food Waste Canapé Anyone? Chefs Transform Leftovers To Be Served At Weddings And Events

A wedding might be the last place you’d expect to eat food otherwise destined for the bin, but one group of talented chefs is transforming food waste into delicious canapés. Real Junk Food Manchester intercepts surplus food before its thrown away and uses it to prepare gourmet meals. The social enterprise works closely with supermarkets, wholesalers and other food shops from around the city to serve in its pop-up restaurant and cafe on Oxford Street.

Real Junk Food

Its core team of chefs turn whatever food they get into meals, including for its regular fine dining evenings, with dishes ranging from Wiltshire ham and Cheddar gratin to lemon braised fennel with crushed potatoes. Now, they’re turning its attention to creating gourmet food that can be served at weddings and other events as part of a new venture that founder Corin Bell, who is a sustainability campaigner, hopes will allow it to save two tonnes of surplus food every week - double its current rate. “Food that is edible going to waste is not right,” Bell says. “Because it’s absolutely all food that would have gone to waste, from a sustainability point of view it is the lowest carbon buffet you could possibly find.” Real Junk Food has already dabbled in outside catering for up to 500 guests but will now make that a core focus. “I have two absolutely amazing chefs who basically play the biggest game of Ready Steady cook you have ever seen and every single day they develop an absolutely unique menu based on what we’ve got,” she says.

Real Junk Food