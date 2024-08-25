This TikToker Has Gone Viral For His Cucumber Recipes — And, Honestly, You Need To Try Them

Illustration: Jianan Liu/HuffPost; Photos: logagm/TikTok/Getty Images Need a refreshing meal? The "cucumber guy" on TikTok has infinite cucumber salads for you to try.

Advertisement

Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Cucumbers Prepared In A Deli Container

But despite his endless variations on what a salad can be, Moffitt’s star ingredient remains an English, or hothouse, cucumber. It is a vegetable that most people can readily find in their grocery store, which Moffitt believes is partly why his videos have been so popular.



“Cucumbers are really accessible, cheap and healthy,” he said. “I’m just glad that it’s a food trend that a lot of people can participate in.”

Refreshing cucumber salads have long been a hot-weather staple, but what also makes Moffitt’s cucumber recipes fun to watch is his method of stuffing all the salad ingredients to the brim of a quart deli container and shaking them together without any apparent leaks.



As one shocked comment to his video says: “I swear your container is a pocket dimension because HOW do you fill it so much and still have the ability to shake it into being mixed?!”

Moffitt said people can use a bowl to mix the salad, but he prefers a deli takeout container since “those deli containers don’t leak. Like, they are very tight, especially when they’re new, the seal’s really good,” he said.



Moffitt knows that his cucumber moment might not last into the cold-weather season. “I’ve been on TikTok for almost four years now, so I’ve seen a lot of food trends come and go, and they don’t usually last forever. So I’m just trying to appreciate it while it’s still around,” he said.



But for now, Moffitt is embracing being known as the cucumber guy. “Being called cucumber guy, or cucumber boy, or whatever it is, I think it’s a pretty cute nickname, so I don’t mind,” he said. His TikTok bio now reads: “Join the cucumber community.”

Advertisement

The Cucumber Guy’s Favourite Cucumber Recipe

Moffitt said he does not use formal measurements with his cucumber recipes. “I just measure with the heart,” he said.



Below is a roadmap of his favourite cucumber recipe, which contains smoked salmon with everything bagel seasoning and has over 28 million views, that you can use as a jump-off point to make your own.

Ingredients



1 cucumber

1 tablespoon of whipped cream cheese

1 serving of smoked salmon

1 red onion, thinly sliced (only use a bit of it, to taste)

1 half of an avocado

Some capers

Some MSG seasoning

Some everything bagel seasoning