This Trending Slow Cooker Hack Is A Game Changer For Busy Parents

One thing they don’t warn you about parenting is just how annoying it is to have to think of what to have for dinner every single night.

It’s a strange complaint, but there’s a point where “what’s for dinner?” becomes the most dreaded question that busy parents can face.

This is where the TikTok-trending “dump bags” come in. Despite the not-so-appetising name, these bags have been an absolute game-changer for busy parents who need even just one part of their day to be a little easier.

In fact, one creator on the app, Muddle Through Mummy said: “This has got to be one of the easiest meal prep methods ever!”

What are dump bags and how to get started

It is actually very simple.

Dump bags are just ziploc freezer bags filled with the ingredients that you need for a slow cooker meal. The “dump” part comes from the action of simply “dumping” the bag into the slow cooker whenever you’re ready to use it.

The foodies at Taming Twins recommend prepping your food and then following these three steps:

Put it into a freezer container.

Label and freeze until you want to cook it.

Defrost thoroughly, dump in the slow cooker (get it?) and cook according to the usual instructions.

The trend has been taking off on social media, as parents share their dump-bag recipes for prepping meals quickly and affordably weeks and even months ahead of time.

Some parents have even taken to doing it in order to save money and have fewer grocery trips. Becky at TheGeordieDisneyMam said: “The idea is we’ll spend less at the shops and only pop back to get fresh fruit and vegetables as I need them.”

She went on to explain that it took her around 90 minutes to prep 10 different meals which will serve four people each time, meaning that there will be 40 portions of food waiting to be cooked.

In that time, some of the meals she made included: sausage casserole, mince tacos mix, chicken fajitas mix, beef bourguignon, and bolognese.

