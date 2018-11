NEWS

Thousands Raised For Australian ‘Trolleyman’

Striking footage emerged of the attack on a Melbourne street last week, when a man crashed a car which then burst into flames before he attacked police officers. In the fracas, a man can be seen trying to stop the attacker with a trolley. This is Michael Rogers, a homeless man living in the city. Since his heroics were seen by millions all over the world, an online funding page has raised thousands for him.