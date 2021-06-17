Thousands Of 'Ballooning' Spiders Cloak Australian Town In Webs

A region in Australia’s southeast has been cloaked in sheets of web after floodwaters forced thousands of spiders to find higher ground.

Residents in Victoria’s Gippsland region witnessed the spectacle after intense rain and heavy flooding rocked the area last week, damaging dozens of homes and leaving two people dead.

The waterlogged soil sent thousands, possibly millions of spiders scrambling for refuge on plants, signs and anything else above ground.

“We are constantly surrounded by spiders, but we don’t usually see them. They are hiding in the leaf litter and in the soil,” Lizzy Lowe, a postdoctoral researcher at Macquarie University, wrote in an explainer about the phenomenon for The Conversation.

“When these flood events happen, they need evacuate quickly up out of holes they live in underground. They come out en masse and use their silk to help them do that.”

Baby spiders use the same technique of letting out strands of their silk, known as ballooning, to catch the wind and disperse after emerging from egg sacs.

Simultaneous ballooning by thousands of spiders results in the blanket silk effect, called gossamer.