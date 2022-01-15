Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

The actor was taken into custody Friday morning after an emergency call reported a driver asleep at the wheel.
Tiffany Haddish has been arrested for driving under the influence in the US state of Georgia.

According to a Peachtree City Police Department report obtained by HuffPost, officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. on Friday about a driver allegedly asleep at the wheel.

An officer then observed a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver in question turned out to be the Girls Trip star, who was then arrested for a DUI.

She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident.

TMZ reported that the arresting officers believed Haddish had smoked marijuana.

Haddish was only in jail a short time, according to TMZ. She posted a $1,666 bond and was on her way by 6:30 a.m.

