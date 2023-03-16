The TikTok app on the App Store on an iPhone screen. Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden, has confirmed TikTok will be banned on Government devices following a review. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023. Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

TikTok has been banned from all government devices, the Cabinet Office has revealed.

The move comes amid concerns about potential risks to the UK’s cybersecurity.

It follows a review which looked at the possibility of sensitive government data being accessed by the Chinese-owned company.

Oliver Dowden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “The security of sensitive government information must come first, so today we are banning this app on government devices.

“The use of other data-extracting apps will be kept under review.

“Restricting the use of TikTok on Government devices is a prudent and proportionate step following advice from our cyber security experts.”

TikTok requires users to give permission for the app to access data stored on the device, which is then collected and stored by the company.

That gives the company access to a range of data on the device, including contacts, user content, and geolocation data.

Ministers are believed to be concerned about the way in which this data may be used by TikTok’s owners, the Chinese company ByteDance.

Parliament’s TikTok account was shut down last year after MPs raised concerns over the firm’s links to China.

The US government banned TikTok last year on federal government-issued devices due to national security concerns.

Meanwhile, staff working at the European Commission have been ordered to remove the TikTok app from their phones and corporate devices.

The commission said it was implementing the measure to “protect data and increase cybersecurity”.

The ban also means that EU Commission staff cannot use TikTok on personal devices that have official apps installed.

However, the UK ban does not extend to personal devices for government employees, ministers or the general public.