Ukrainian TikToker Shows Stark Reality Of Life In A Bomb Shelter

A TikTok has been recording what her life is like inside a Ukrainian bomb shelter TikTok @Valerisssh

A TikToker has gone viral for sharing what her life is like in a Ukrainian bomb shelter more than a week after Vladimir Putin first invaded.

In one video posted on her account called @Valerissh, she shares “things that make sense in our bomb shelter”, including clips of her parents as they now try to survive underground.

Advertisement

Despite the devastation hitting Ukraine at the moment, the short clips have a tongue-in-cheek tone with captions such as “Shit happens” and “Living my best life”.

She calls the toilet her “place for reading books,” jokes that she now has a “personal Michelin restaurant”, and shows off the tinned tomatoes (which she is saving for an “attractive person”) along with a punchbag she pretends is Putin.

Advertisement

Other clips see her standing outside a ruined block of flats with the caption: “POV: U live in Ukraine and pray everyday that your flat will not [be] destroyed [by] Russian bomb.”

Her videos included pleas to Nato to “close the skies”, and called Putin a “liar” for shelling residential buildings despite promising he would not attack civilians.

Advertisement

Her most viral video with more than 20 million views includes footage of her “average day” in the shelter, where she uses a heat gun like a hairdryer and wanders around the ruins of her shelled hometown.

Another TikTok called “Typical day in Ukraine” films her running down empty streets while an air raid siren goes off, signalling a bomb is nearby.