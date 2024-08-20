TikTok Just Named This Year's 'Song Of The Summer' And It's An Undeniable Bop

Tinashe performing at Coachella earlier this year via Associated Press

TikTok has declared this year’s Song Of The Summer both here in the UK and internationally.

New data released by the social media platform on Tuesday revealed that Tinashe’s Nasty is officially the Song Of The Summer for the UK in 2024, after soundtracking a staggering 10 million clips on the app.

Tinashe’s song was released in April, and quickly got a massive boost on social media in June thanks to a viral video featuring Nate de Winer that had Nasty added over the top of it.

Even Tinashe herself caught wind of the clip, which eventually led to Nasty racking up more than 121 million streams on Spotify and peaking at number 6 in the UK singles chart.

TikTok’s UK-specific list also include two offerings from American singer Sabrina Carpenter and a 2011 track by Blood Orange, which received a surge in popularity earlier this year.

Check out TikTok’s full UK list of Songs Of The Summer below:

Tinashe – Nasty Blood Orange – Champagne Coast Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby Leostaytrill and Mr Reload It – Pink Lemonade (Str8 Reload) Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please Billie Eilish – Birds Of A Feather Central Cee & Lil Baby – Band4Band Myles Smith – Stargazing Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Meanwhile, the international list looks rather different.

Chilean duo Cris MJ and Floyymenor are at the top of the worldwide list, ahead of Tinashe at number two, while Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso is a surprising absentee.

Sabrina Carpenter via Associated Press

The full list is as follows: