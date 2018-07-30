Why It's Crucial We're Teaching Kids About STEM From An Early Age

What happens when you take a group of young people, some air and water rockets and add an astronaut? The answer is not just a soaking wet spaceman but also a brighter future for STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) education.

Today nearly three in four UK businesses rely on STEM skills in their workforce. What’s more, some 58% of all new jobs are predicted to be STEM related. But are our young people prepared for this future? Not as well as they should be. Back in 2011 43% of schools were sending no girls at all to study physics at A-level. That statistic has improved since then, but we’ve still got a long way to catch up with our counterparts in other countries.

I think we owe it our young people to provide as many opportunities as possible to develop their STEM skills. It’s essential not just for their own futures, but for the future of our nation’s place at the top table of space and other technologies.

I’m standing in a sun-lit field with some Scouts near Farnborough on a beautiful summer evening. All day, some remarkable new aircraft have been filling the skies, banking and climbing dramatically between the trees. But such brilliant engineering doesn’t happen by chance. It starts when a young person is inspired to dream, then develops the skills over time to make those dreams a reality. I remember looking up at the same skies as a kid on a night hike thinking about the universe. Fast forward a few decades and I found myself looking back on Earth from space. That’s a journey I hope some of these children might one day make themselves.

We’re at an outdoor centre and The Farnbough Air Show (literally next door) is just finishing for the day. The group of Scouts from Blackwater Valley District are here to tackle their Astronautics badge. What they don’t know is that I’m here to help. The Scout leader tonight, Emma, explains that she has invited someone who knows a thing or two about space along to help. That’s when I’m summoned from the trees to put them through their paces.