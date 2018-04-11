His band mates in the vocal harmony group confirmed he had died in a message shared with fans on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon (11 April).

The Overtones singer Timmy Matley has died at the age of 36, it has been announced.

“We know this news will be as heartbreaking for you all as it is for us. We appreciate your love and support at this difficult time.”

In a statement, band members Mark Franks, Mike Crawshaw, Darren Everest and Lachie Chapman wrote: “It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our dear friend and brother Timmy has passed away.

The cause of the Cork native’s death is unknown, but he had been treated for skin cancer after being diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma in 2016.

Following his diagnosis, the singer revealed he had found a lump under his arm. He underwent surgery to remove lymph nodes, but doctors later discovered lumps around his collar bone and neck.

He told fans at the time: “I’m a firm believer in positive thinking and prayer. Keep it coming please - I am feeling strong about this journey!”

