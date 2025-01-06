LOADING ERROR LOADING

There was no shortage of star power at the 2025 Golden Globes, but one pair of unlikely attendees left more than a few viewers scratching their heads.

Max Braunstein and Miles Mitchell — the winners of the Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet look-alike contests, respectively — walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Max Braunstein and Miles Mitchell — the winners of the Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet look-alike contests, respectively — attend the 2025 Golden Globes. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Perhaps to avoid confusion, both men held placards that signified their contest victories.

Though it was nice to spot a few non-famous folks amid the A-listers, Braunstein and Mitchell’s appearance at the Golden Globes felt a bit, well, last year ― especially after Powell and Chalamet turned up on the red carpet themselves.

At one point, each actor graciously posed with his doppelgänger.

Though celebrity look-alike contests are nothing new, they took off in a major way this past fall. The first to make waves was Chalamet’s, held in October. The event reportedly drew more than 2,500 people to New York’s Washington Square Park and featured a surprise appearance by the A Complete Unknown actor himself.

As part of his look-alike contest win in November, Braunstein (left) will make a cameo appearance in Glen Powell's next film. Earl Gibson III/GG2025 via Getty Images

Powell’s look-alike contest took place about a month later and was held in his hometown of Austin, Texas. Though the Twisters actor didn’t turn up, his parents judged the contest and awarded Braunstein a cameo in their son’s next film.

No word on whether Braunstein and Mitchell will turn up at the Oscars in March ― after all, a Golden Globes appearance was not specified in their wins last fall.

But with similar contests dedicated to Paul Mescal, Jeremy Allen White and Zendaya, the look-alike trend shows no signs of slowing just yet.

No word on whether Braunstein and Mitchell will turn up at the Oscars just yet. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images