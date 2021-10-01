Tipping Point Host Ben Shephard’s Face Says It All Over Howler Of An Answer

If someone asked us what the collective name for moles is we’re not sure we’d know the answer.

So spare a thought for one poor Tipping Point contestant who was asked just that, but came up with a howler of an answer.

On Thursday’s edition of the ITV quiz show, host Ben Shephard posed that very question, albeit with an additional clue.

“Which UK political party shares its name with a collective noun for moles?” he asked one contestant.

Unsure of the answer, the player passed it to her fellow participant, and then this happened…