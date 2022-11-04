Tipping Point Host Ben Shephard Pays Tribute To Contestant Who Died Following Show Recording

Tipping Point presenter Ben Shephard ITV

Tipping Point presenter Ben Shephard has paid tribute to a contestant who died after filming an appearance on the show.

Wednesday’s edition of the ITV show featured player Rav, whose family shared the news he had died in the time since recording took place.

Host Ben sent his condolences to Rav’s loved ones as he posted a tribute on social media.

Sharing a picture of Rav, Ben wrote: “Since we recorded today’s Tipping Point, Rav’s family have shared the sad news of his passing.

“I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love.”

Tipping Point’s official Twitter account also shared a tribute to the contestant.

It read: “After the recording of this programme, we spoke with Rav’s family who shared the sad news of his passing. Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies.”

Tipping Point debuted on ITV in 2012, and sees contestants answer questions in order to put plastic discs into an arcade-style, coin-pushing machine in the hope of winning a cash prize.

Tipping Point airs weekdays at 4pm on ITV.