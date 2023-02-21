TK Maxx Labels Have Secret Codes On Them – Here's What They Mean

Going to TK Maxx is an EXPERIENCE. A quick visit can end up being hours long as you end up digging through the rails in hunt of a deal.
However, one TK Maxx mega fan has revealed a trick that’s guaranteed to save us some both cash and time the next time we descend on the shop.
According to TikTok user Alex Pavlova (@beautyforeverybody) you can guarantee yourself the best bargains by checking the code on the item of clothing’s label.
Alex shares that tags all have ‘codes’ on them, with each representing a different meaning.
A ‘one’ on the label means the product was “produced solely for TK Maxx”.
Meanwhile, ‘two’ is described as “genuine unsold stock” and ‘seven’ means that the item “was packed away from a previous year.”
A number two is a key number to look out – it’s likely that the item retailed for a way higher price elsewhere before it hit the shelves of your local TK Maxx.
The hack was in fact confirmed by TK Maxx themselves in a documentary about the retailer last year.
Former senior merchandiser at the store, Daniel Baker, explained in the show said that a code system on the labels.
He explained: “The number that is really exciting to a customer is number two because that means it’s a genuine stock that was sold at a higher price somewhere else. It’s excess stock or something like that,” he said.
“That’s normally when you are getting the bargains or the thing that’s quite exciting.
“The main three codes are ‘one, two, and seven’. ‘One’ means produced for TK Maxx, ‘two’ is ‘close out buy’ that is unsold from another brand, and ‘seven’ is ‘packaway’ which means it’s been packed for a previous year, like Christmas crackers bought in January for the following year.” he added.