TK Maxx Labels Have Secret Codes On Them – Here's What They Mean

Mike Kemp via Getty Images Here's how to get the best bargains.

Going to TK Maxx is an EXPERIENCE. A quick visit can end up being hours long as you end up digging through the rails in hunt of a deal.

However, one TK Maxx mega fan has revealed a trick that’s guaranteed to save us some both cash and time the next time we descend on the shop.

Advertisement

According to TikTok user Alex Pavlova (@beautyforeverybody) you can guarantee yourself the best bargains by checking the code on the item of clothing’s label.

Alex shares that tags all have ‘codes’ on them, with each representing a different meaning.

A ‘one’ on the label means the product was “produced solely for TK Maxx”.

Meanwhile, ‘two’ is described as “genuine unsold stock” and ‘seven’ means that the item “was packed away from a previous year.”

A number two is a key number to look out – it’s likely that the item retailed for a way higher price elsewhere before it hit the shelves of your local TK Maxx.

Advertisement

The hack was in fact confirmed by TK Maxx themselves in a documentary about the retailer last year.

Former senior merchandiser at the store, Daniel Baker, explained in the show said that a code system on the labels.

He explained: “The number that is really exciting to a customer is number two because that means it’s a genuine stock that was sold at a higher price somewhere else. It’s excess stock or something like that,” he said.

“That’s normally when you are getting the bargains or the thing that’s quite exciting.