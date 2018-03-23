Toby Young Quits As Head Of New Schools Network After Sexism Row

Toby Young has resigned as head of the New Schools Network in the wake of a sexism row, it has emerged.

The controversial journalist stood down from his role on the board of the Government’s newly-created Office for Students after a deluge of offensive and sexist remarks by Young were unearthed.

Now he has left his taxpayer-funded role as director of the NSN, which champions free schools.

The charity said the media glare on Young had become a “distraction”.

It said in a statement: “The Trustees of New Schools Network today announce that Toby Young has resigned.

“Toby has concluded that the media attention his continuing presence at the helm of NSN is attracting has become a distraction from the vital work it is doing and, for that reason, he has decided to step down.”

The charity, which receives public cash, said it would announce Young’s successor “in due course”.

The organisation has a £3 million government contract to advise on the opening of new free schools.

Young, who founded the West London Free School in 2011, and had held his position at the charity since January 2017.