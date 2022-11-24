Tom Cruise Has Been Causing Havoc On The Set Of Call The Midwife

Jenny Agutter in character in Call The Midwife BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais

Call The Midwife star Jenny Agutter has revealed a certain A-lister has been proving to be a nuisance on the set of the show’s latest season.

Filming on the upcoming 12th series of Call The Midwife began earlier this year, with Jenny reprising her long-running role as Sister Julienne.

Advertisement

However, in a new interview with The Mirror, the actor admitted that Tom Cruise has been giving the crew a real headache, as he’s also been filming nearby.

“Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting,” she revealed, noting that scenes have had to be reshot due to the disturbances caused by the Hollywood star.

Tom Cruise Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Asked whether she’d headed over to give Tom a telling off, Jenny joked: “In my habit! Imagine!

″‘Excuse me Tom, but look we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly’!”

Advertisement

Jenny at the TV Choice Awards earlier this month Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Tom is set to return as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is due to hit cinemas next year.

It’s been widely rumoured that Tom’s appearance in the eighth film will be his final outing in the franchise, having first began playing the character almost three decades ago.

Earlier this year, Tom also reprised another of his classic characters, starring as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick sequel, which finally hit cinemas 36 years after the original film.

Top Gun: Maverick proved to be a massive hit, with Tom even receiving Oscar buzz following his performance in the action film.