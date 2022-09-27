Tom Daley’s Husband Dustin Lance Black Recovering From ‘Serious Head Injury’

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black has revealed he recently sustained a “serious head injury”.

The 48-year-old filmmaker described the last month as a “challenging, frightening time” but reassured fans that he was on the road to recovery.

On Monday evening, the Oscar-winning screenwriter shared a series of photos of himself and Tom on holiday in Greece while detailing his rehabilitation.

“A month ago, I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission,” he captioned the photos.

“Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing.

“This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what’s in his skull to work, care and love.

“And now I understand the road back will be long. But this week my sweet, over the top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off.

“I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again.”

Concluding his post, he added: “Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise.”

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Dustin and Tom have been married for five years and share a son.

Dustin’s childhood is the subject of the upcoming documentary Mama’s Boy, which will premiere at the opening night of the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival next month.