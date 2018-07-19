Sir Tom Jones was forced to pull out of a live performance with hours to spare on Wednesday, on medical grounds.
The crooner is currently on a world tour, and had been scheduled to perform at Stansted Park, West Sussex, earlier this week.
However, on the morning of the show, a statement was posted on his Facebook page.
The message, from organisers Cuffe & Taylor, read: “It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones’ performance at Stansted Park this evening.
“Unfortunately, Sir Tom is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to perform. All ticket holders will receive a full refund by contacting their point of purchase.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we wish Sir Tom well.”
HuffPost UK has reached out to Tom’s representatives for further information.
Last year, the ‘It’s Not Unusual’ singer postponed his American tour, pushing dates back from September 2017 to May 2018 on medical grounds.
His representative said at the time: “Following medical advice, Sir Tom Jones has announced that he will unfortunately be postponing his US tour… Tom sends his sincere apologies to his fans and looks forward to seeing them all again in 2018.”
It’s been a busy year for Sir Tom, who was the winning coach on the seventh series of ‘The Voice UK’ back in January, thanks to Ruti Olajugbagbe’s victory in the live final.
This marks the second time that Sir Tom has mentored a winning act, having previously looked after Leanne Mitchell during the show’s first run back in 2012.