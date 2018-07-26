Sir Tom Jones To Resume Summer Tour After Overcoming Bacterial Infection

The singer is said to be recovering well from a bacterial infection, and will go ahead with a scheduled performance in York on Friday evening.

Sir Tom Jones will make his return to the stage this weekend, after cancelling a string of gigs due to illness.

Sir Tom had cancelled five shows in total over the past week, after being admitted to hospital.

The bacterial infection left him unable to perform shows at Stansted Park near Portsmouth, Chester Racecourse and Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire, a show in Germany and the Down By The Laituri festival in Finland.

However, in a statement posted on his official Twitter account, a spokesperson said he was feeling well enough to recommence his summer tour.

“We are pleased to report Sir Tom Jones’ tour will recommence at York Racecourse on Friday 27th July,” they wrote.

“Sir Tom is feeling much better and under doctors’ advice is ready to resume performing.”

They continued: “Sir Tom would like to extend his heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their understanding and to those who have sent their supportive and uplifting messages over the past week.

“He is looking forward to continuing his summer tour, being back on stage and performing for his audience.”