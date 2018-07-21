Sir Tom Jones has cancelled a further tour concerts on his current European tour, as he continues to be treated for a bacterial infection.
Earlier this week, the crooner was forced to cancel one of his UK shows and postpone another due to ill health.
On Friday night, his representatives confirmed that two further shows this weekend would be cancelled while he remains in hospital, also offering an update on Sir Tom’s condition.
They said: “Sir Tom has a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital. The condition is being well-managed and under doctors’ orders, appropriate recovery time and rest is advised.
“Sir Tom is in good spirits and wants to extend both his heartfelt appreciation and his sincere apologies to all who planned to attend the shows, as well as those involved in the events.
“He is determined to be back performing very soon.”
Last year, the ‘It’s Not Unusual’ singer postponed his American tour, pushing dates back from September 2017 to May 2018, on medical grounds.
His representative said at the time: “Following medical advice, Sir Tom Jones has announced that he will unfortunately be postponing his US tour… Tom sends his sincere apologies to his fans and looks forward to seeing them all again in 2018.”
It’s been a busy year for Sir Tom, who was the winning coach on the seventh series of ‘The Voice UK’ back in January, thanks to Ruti Olajugbagbe’s victory in the live final.
This marks the second time that Sir Tom has mentored a winning act, having previously looked after Leanne Mitchell during the show’s first run back in 2012.