'He's A P***k': Tom Jones Has Some Strong Words For This 1 Fellow Crooner

Tom Jones via Associated Press

Sir Tom Jones is apparently no closer to burying the hatchet with fellow crooner Englebert Humperdinck.

The two octogenarians have a long-standing feud spanning decades of which no one seems to know the origins.

Over the weekend, The Sun published an interview with the Welsh singer about the beef, in which he insisted: “There is nothing friendly about me and Engelbert because he is a prick and you can quote me on that. We fell out years ago.”

“He has tried [to reconcile things] but I don’t want to talk,” Sir Tom added.

Oof.

Still, that’s nothing compared to back in 2015, when he told Metro why he would never want to end the feud.

“It’s as I say — once a cunt, always a cunt,” he opined.

Englebert Humperdinck on stage in 2013 via Associated Press

Back in 2020, the former Eurovision star admitted he would be keen to put his feud with the Delilah singer behind him, particularly in light of the events of that year.

“One good thing to come out of this pandemic is that it’s brought the world together,” Englebert told The Mirror. “There’s more kindness everywhere.

“In that context, a silly grudge seems so petty somehow. And I want to say that I’m sure Tom feels that, too. I’d love it if we could finally mend that broken bridge. I certainly respect his talent.”

However, he seemed to backtrack on this as recently as February, when he told The Sun he thinks the long-serving The Voice coach has “lost” his vocal abilities.