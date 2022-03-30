Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

The singer died on Wednesday after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020.

Advertisement

Tom’s bandmate Siva Kaneswaran led the tributes on social media, in an Instagram post dedicated to his “brother”.

“Hope you’re having a blast up there,” Siva wrote. “I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy.

Advertisement

“Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother.”

Stars such as Rylan, Susanna Reid and Martin Kemp also honoured the singer, who was remembered for his “bravery, fight, spirit” in posts praising the “lovely” and “very special” star.

Advertisement

I’ve just seen the news about Tom and that’s absolutely gutting. He was such a good’un. So sad to hear. Sending my love to Kelsey and the kids. Awful news x #RipTom x❤️ — R Y L A N (@Rylan) March 30, 2022

So, so sorry to hear this. My love to his family. A lovely man. A terrible loss. https://t.co/Tli577FU06 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) March 30, 2022

So young and so sad.

RIP @TomParker from @thewanted

Strength and love to his family — Howard Donald (@HowardDonald) March 30, 2022

This has floored me. Sending love and light to Tom’s wife and children. So unbelievably tragic. R.I.P Tom Parker https://t.co/dr7oHtPlZo — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) March 30, 2022

Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) March 30, 2022

Just heard that Tom Parker passed away 🥲 the same wicked disease that took my father



My thoughts and prayers are with his family



He was a very special man that I had the honour of meeting several times



Rest In Peace brother ❤️ My dad will be there waiting for you with a beer — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) March 30, 2022

So very very sad :( life can be cruel! My thoughts to his family and friends 😢😢😢❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/IqYKlqMNgK — Joe McElderry (@joemcelderry91) March 30, 2022

Rest in paradise Tom Parker, sending love and strength to your family. 🥺🙏🏽❤️ — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) March 30, 2022

Just seen the news…I am speechless!!! Tom Parker was such a nice guy who was an incredible artist and real family man! ❤️ Such a cruel, cruel world 😢 RIP Tom.. you will be missed but never never forgotten 💔 — JJ (@JJHamblett) March 30, 2022

33 is far too young, so much sadness, Rest in peace Tom Parker ❤️ — Connor Ball (@TheVampsCon) March 30, 2022

Oh this is desperately sad. Bloody brain tumours 😞@braintumourrsch https://t.co/PPYyEgOMVt — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) March 30, 2022

I filmed with The Wanted at the height of their fame and they were all brilliant, kind, funny, gentle lads. I asked Tom what he’d be doing if he wasn’t doing this, and he thought, then with a grin said, ‘working on a construction site,’ and laughed his arse off. RIP Tom. https://t.co/Btmt1ZDf6q — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) March 30, 2022

We’re so sorry to hear about the death of Tom Parker from @TheWanted. Tom was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain tumour, in 2020. Our thoughts are with his wife Kelsey and their family today 🧡 https://t.co/UEMQgD6Mtk — Stand Up To Cancer UK (@SU2CUK) March 30, 2022

Tom’s wife Kelsey announced he died peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by loved ones.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” she said in a post on Instagram.

A statement on behalf on Tom’s bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes also appeared on the group’s page.

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel,” they said.

Advertisement

The boyband had numerous top 10 singles in the early 2010s, including Chasing The Sun, Walks Like Rihanna, Lightning and the number ones All Time Low and Glad You Came.

Tom is survived by wife Kelsey and their children Aurelia and Bodhi.