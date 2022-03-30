Tributes have been pouring in from across the entertainment industry for The Wanted’s Tom Parker, following his death at the age of 33.
The singer died on Wednesday after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020.
Tom’s bandmate Siva Kaneswaran led the tributes on social media, in an Instagram post dedicated to his “brother”.
“Hope you’re having a blast up there,” Siva wrote. “I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy.
“Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother.”
Stars such as Rylan, Susanna Reid and Martin Kemp also honoured the singer, who was remembered for his “bravery, fight, spirit” in posts praising the “lovely” and “very special” star.
Tom’s wife Kelsey announced he died peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by loved ones.
“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” she said in a post on Instagram.
A statement on behalf on Tom’s bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes also appeared on the group’s page.
“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel,” they said.
The boyband had numerous top 10 singles in the early 2010s, including Chasing The Sun, Walks Like Rihanna, Lightning and the number ones All Time Low and Glad You Came.
Tom is survived by wife Kelsey and their children Aurelia and Bodhi.