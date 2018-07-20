I first had a version of these tartlets at Brasserie Julien in Paris, with its ravishing Belle Epoque painted ladies (on the walls, not at the tables), giant mirrors and stained glass ceiling panels. It’s hard to focus on the food when you’re gawping at the decor, but these stuck in my mind for 20 years.

I’ve made them a bit more Provençal than Parisian with the addition of a pungent tapenade. Vegetarians can leave out the anchovies in the tapenade, or skip it altogether and just top the tomatoes with some soft, crumbled goats cheese.

Either way these make an easy and delicious lunch or supper now that flavoursome home-grown tomatoes are ripening here in the UK. The size of the tartlets depends on how many you can squeeze out of a sheet of puff pastry and whether you want them as a starter or main course. I generally use a small bowl as a template.

Tomato and tapenade tartlets (serves 2-4 as a main)