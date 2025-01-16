I'm A Doctor, This Bright Red Drink Could Help Lower Your Cholesterol

BBC Morning Live Dr Ranj Singh explains which lifestyle changes can help lower cholesterol levels.

A TV doctor has revealed how a juice which you can pick up for just over £1 from the supermarket could help to lower your cholesterol levels.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance found in the blood and is needed by the body to function.

There are different types of cholesterol. HDL (high density lipoprotein) cholesterol is beneficial, as it carries cholesterol away from the arteries back to the liver, where it can be removed from the body.

But too much non-HDL cholesterol is harmful, according to the NHS, as it can clog up your blood vessels.

People don’t tend to experience symptoms if their cholesterol levels are high, but ultimately this clogging can lead to issues such as heart attack and stroke.

In England, it’s thought around 59% of people have high cholesterol, with those aged between 45 and 64 experiencing the highest levels.

What causes high cholesterol?

High cholesterol is often caused by eating foods high in saturated fats, not exercising enough, being overweight, and smoking and drinking alcohol.

As such, people are usually encouraged to lower cholesterol levels by eating healthily and getting more exercise.

Sometimes high cholesterol can simply be down to genetics, in which case you might need medication, such as statins, to help keep the issue under control.

Why tomato juice could help lower cholesterol

Dr Ranj Singh recently appeared on BBC’s Morning Live to discuss which simple lifestyle changes could help ease cholesterol levels – and they’re pretty inexpensive.

He urged people with high cholesterol to increase their intake of whole grains to improve their fibre and help boost the gut.

Oats are also good, said the doctor, as they contain a soluble fibre called beta-glucan, which can lower cholesterol levels.

He also pointed to how tomato juice can also help: “Tomato juice contains something called lycopene which helps to lower cholesterol in some people.”

So, that Virgin bloody Mary “might be a great idea” added the doctor.