Tom Hanks Explains The 'Worst' Age To Be When Your 'Bones Start Wearing Off'

In a recent interview with Variety Fair about his nee project Here, director Robert Zemeckis shared that the movie will present Tom’s character at his current age (67) and uses makeup and de-ageing technology to show him at different times in life.

But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said there’s a year in his personal life he’d never want to refer to.

Calling it the “worst,” the Forrest Gump star added he’s pretty happy with his current life stage, thanks very much.

He told the publication, “the hardest for us was when we were playing 35.”

“That time when your metabolism stops, gravity starts tearing you down, your bones start wearing off”, he added.

“You stand differently.”

The Asteroid City actor also said he’s in “better shape” now than he was in his 30s.

“You know why? Because my kids are grown up, I’m getting decent exercise, and I can eat right.

“You can’t do that when you’re 35. Life is such a burden!”

He had also told People about the role: “It’s good to look young again... it’s not great to be young again.”

He called the special effects in the movie “kooky,” adding, “That was like the gimmicky kind of aspect of it, because you could do that with regular makeup if you want to do that.

“But because we have this other super fast-filter computer that happened right then and there, we don’t have to wait for the post-production process to view [what we looked like after being de-aged].”

“Look, I’m 68. The much more difficult part that was both physical and spiritual emotionally is when Richard and Margaret are 35 and 42 — when the ageing process just begins to kick in and you no longer are able to spring up off a couch. And you’re not yet to a place where life slows down completely,” he said.

He told People , “I’d rather be as old as I am.”