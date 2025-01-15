Tommy Fury Says His Past 'Problem With Alcohol' Was The Cause Of Molly-Mae Split

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury pictured together in 2022 Hannah Young/Shutterstock

Former Love Island star Tommy Fury has claimed that his issues with alcohol were at the root of his split from long-time girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague last year.

The pair met on the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019, and were together for five years.

During that time, they welcomed a daughter, Bambi, before eventually parting ways over the summer.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Tommy once again shot down the suggestion that he was unfaithful to Molly-Mae, causing the end of their relationship.

Advertisement

“All I’ve been seeing for the past six months is ‘Cheater!’, ‘He slept with me!’, ‘He slept with this girl, he slept with that girl!’,” he claimed, branding the rumours “complete and utter bollocks”.

Instead, he continued: “We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink.”

“Cheating was never a thing,” he insisted. “You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it.

Advertisement

“If you’re in the same spot as me, where you just think that it’s going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That’s the cycle of it.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury on Love Island in 2019 Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Tommy went on to say: “I’ve got myself out of that now, but I just wish people would’ve taken some time out, rather than giving me so much shit every day, to think maybe there was more going on.

Advertisement

“Not once did anyone ask how I was. I checked my inbox. Millions of messages in there, all negative: ‘Do this...’ or ‘Do that...’ to yourself, but not once did anyone take any time out to try and help me.”

During the interview, Tommy also disclosed that he first began drinking excessively when an injury meant he had to curb his boxing training.

Earlier this month, Molly-Mae and Tommy sparked speculation that a reconciliation could be on the cards, after they were spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party.

Advertisement

Read his full interview with Men’s Health here.

Help and support: