Tommy Dorfman Reintroduces Herself As A Transgender Woman

Gizelle Hernandez for Time “I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically,” actor Tommy Dorfman said.

Tommy Dorfman publicly clarified her gender identity this week, telling Time magazine that she has been living as a transgender woman for the past year. The 13 Reasons Why actor will be using the pronouns “she” and “her.” She was adamant, however, that her announcement not be deemed a “coming out”, adding: “Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman.” “I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically,” said Tommy, before explaining why she won’t be changing her name. “I’m named after my mum’s brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying. This is an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more Tommy,” she insisted.

"Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy" https://t.co/2fDrchE3Xjpic.twitter.com/j8giOGoqWw — TIME (@TIME) July 22, 2021

Elsewhere in the interview, the 29-year-old shared her initial concerns over how living as her true self would impact her Hollywood career. “I feared that by actively transitioning in my personal life, I would lose whatever career I’ve been told I’m supposed to have,” she said. “But I’m no longer interested in playing ‘male’ characters — except for maybe in a ‘Cate Blanchett playing Bob Dylan’ way. “Sometimes you just have to say, ‘No, this is just who I fucking am.’” Professionally, she said she’d like to “infuse my trans body into film and television” moving forward, noting that Lena Dunham had cast her as a woman in the forthcoming movie Sharp Stick. On a more personal note, she said she expected to “redefine” her relationship with husband Peter Zurkuhlen, whom she married in 2016.

Gizelle Hernandez for Time “All I can do now is look to a future where I am, hopefully, just radically honest,” said Dorfman.