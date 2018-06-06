What Those Coloured Bristles On Your Child's Toothbrush Are Really For

A mum has shared a revelation about what the coloured bristles on her child’s toothbrush are for.

Far from being purely an aesthetically-pleasing design feature, Holly Benn, from Southport, explained on Facebook that she had just learned the bristles were intended to be a visual indicator of how much toothpaste you should be using and where you should be putting it (especially helpful if you’re teaching a child).

Toothbrush manufacturer Wisdom has confirmed to HuffPost UK that this is true of their toothbrushes for children aged 0-2 years old. For this age group the coloured bristles demonstrate the correct ‘smear’ quantity of toothpaste.

However this rule does not apply to Wisdom’s toothbrushes for children aged three-five and six+. Instead they recommend using a pea-size drop of toothpaste for children aged from three years old.