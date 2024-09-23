The 1 Extra Step Your Flossing Routine Is Missing

via Associated Press

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about the best time to floss, and shared the fact that many of us are not flossing deep enough into our gums, either.

But it wasn’t until I met with my dentist last week that I learned there’s another pro-approved way to get the best from your dental routine – adding toothpaste to the floss before using it really helps, she said.

Her sentiment is echoed by the likes of dentist and founder of Dentologie clinic Dr M, whose viral TikTok on the subject reads: “Adding toothpaste to your floss can prevent cavities between your teeth.”

Why does it work?

The caption of Dr M’s video suggests that it’s partly a question of surface area.

“Toothpaste on your floss increases uptake of fluoride between your teeth and decreases risk for decay,” it reads.

Oral health company B. Weiss Health agrees, adding that the mechanical abrasion of toothpaste combined with the interdental reach of floss is a great way to banish hard-to-reach plaque too.

“Additionally, individuals with a history of cavities can benefit from the added protection of fluoride in string floss, providing an extra layer of defence against tooth decay,” they add.

That’s because the ingredient helps to remineralise your teeth by covering weak parts of your enamel with protective fluorapatite.

That protects your teeth from bacteria and acid, which cause cavities.

How do I apply toothpaste to my floss?

Dr M made a follow-up video on how to apply the substance to your floss so it doesn’t fall off when you start using it.

He says using a thicker floss helps.

The doctor put a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste onto the top of his index finger and ran it and his thumb along the length of his floss, gently opening and closing them to distribute it evenly.

It should be a “thick layer,” he said.

“And when you floss, what you want to do is get some of that toothpaste between each tooth ― reapply toothpaste a few times as you finish,” he shared.

You can also apply a blob of toothpaste to the back of your hand and dip a flood pick in that if you prefer, though Dr M says he only likes the picks for “spot treatment.”