101 Ways To Use This Beauty Balm

Bybi

This multi-purpose beauty balm can be used pretty much anywhere on your body - as a face highlighter or moisturising the backs of your knees, it truly is more functional than it is pretty. It doesn't have any essential oils in the balm so perfect for sensitive skin. However, if you have acne-prone skin, instead of slathering the balm all over your face, small dotted layers are recommended. The packaging is also made largely from sugarcane so plastic-free also. Available at Bybi for £18