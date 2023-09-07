Daniil Medvedev of Russia cools off with an ice pack between sets two and three during his match against Andrey Rublev of Russia. Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 champion of the US Tennis Open, gave a chilling warning about the weather conditions from his latest match last night.

The Russian was playing on the hottest day of this year’s grand slam in New York against fellow Russian, Andrey Rublev.

Speaking directly to the camera while quickly wiping his face with a towel, Medvedev said: “You cannot imagine. One player is gonna die. And they’re gonna see.”

He then walked swiftly away to resume playing.

Seeded no.3 in the tournament, he went on to win his match 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, meaning he will be reaching the semifinals for the fourth time.

After he left the court, Medvedev said: “I’m not sure what we can do. Because probably we cannot stop the tournament for four days – because it’s been, what, three, four days it’s been brutal like this?

“Because then it basically ruins everything: the TV, even the tickets, everything. It ruins everything. So I don’t think this could be done.”

Medvedev said he needed an ice bath and food after leaving the court as he was feeling dizzy.

At one point during the match, he used an inhaler, once looked over by a doctor and had his breathing checked with a stethoscope.

He said: “At the end of the first set, I couldn’t see the ball anymore.”

The US Tennis Association did partially close the retractable roof to provide some additional protection from the sun for spectators and players.

Medvedev also alleged both he and his opponent were rubbing their faces raw by towelling so frequently.

But, when questioned about his own concerns around his health on such difficult days, Rublev said: “I’m not even thinking about my health.”

An analysis from AP news agency suggested that temperatures has been climbing for Grand Slam tournaments in recent decades, which is a reflection of climate change.

Players have been using ice in plastic bags or wrapped in towels, and cold air is being blown onto the courts to keep them cool.